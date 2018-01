was

Liverpool are reportedly consideringin the January transfer window. Several reports in Italy claim the Reds would be open to match the player’s release clause in the current transfer window but today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport reveals the truth on the Spaniard’s contract situation.Suso, in fact, has a € 40 million release clause included in his contract but the clause can only be activated in the summer.AC Milan ruled out Suso January exit yesterday writing in their official website: "With Suso, Milanin thethat wenot, even for an offer of 80for the Spanish champion who extended theMilan inof last year. He remains aimportant player".The Spain International is not going to leave Milan in the January transfer window but things could change at the end of the season when his release clause could be matched.