Why Liverpool can’t meet Suso release clause in January
15 January at 09:45Liverpool are reportedly considering signing Suso to replace Philippe Coutinho in the January transfer window. Several reports in Italy claim the Reds would be open to match the player’s release clause in the current transfer window but today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport reveals the truth on the Spaniard’s contract situation.
Suso, in fact, has a € 40 million release clause included in his contract but the clause can only be activated in the summer. The release clause of the talented winger could rise to € 50 million if the rossoneri manage to qualify for the Champions League.
AC Milan ruled out Suso January exit yesterday writing in their official website:
"With Suso, Milan was very clear in the summer: there was a joke that we would not sell him, even for an offer of 80 million for the Spanish champion who extended the contract with Milan in September of last year. He remains a very important player".
The Spain International is not going to leave Milan in the January transfer window but things could change at the end of the season when his release clause could be matched.
