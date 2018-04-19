Why Liverpool hope Manchester United don’t sign Barcelona star Umtiti
19 April at 16:30Barcelona have identified Sevilla defender Clément Lenglet as a summer transfer target, if Samuel Umtiti decides against signing a new deal.
The French international arrived at Camp Nou from Lyon in 2016 and his current deal will run down in 2021. The central defender has decided against signing a new deal and has a €60 million release clause in his contract.
Umtiti is attracting interest from Premier League side Manchester United and has already turned down the opportunity to sign an extension with the Catalan club. Should he decide against committing his future to the La Liga leaders, Barcelona would be willing to sanction his sale after the end of the 2017/18 season.
Mundo Deportivo claims the 24-year-old’s situation has forced Barcelona to find other options and have identified Lenglet as a transfer target. He is also a linked with a move to Liverpool, but they will find a heavy competition from the Spanish giants in signing the Sevilla defender.
Should Umtiti join Jose Mourinho’s side, this will have an impact on Liverpool’s efforts in signing Lenglet as Barcelona will turn his attention towards the 22-year-old Frenchman.
