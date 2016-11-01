With Liverpool weighing up an offer for AC Milan attacking midfielder Suso as they search for Philippe Coutinho’s replacement, there is growing speculation over the terms of any potential deal between the clubs.Having joined the Rossoneri on a free transfer back in 2015, the Milanese club would stand to make a huge profit via the sale of the 24-year-old Spaniard. Inevitably, this has led to comparisons between him and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, who left Old Trafford as a youngster before returning to his old side for a record-breaking fee.Of course, Suso would not be anywhere near as expensive as the former Juventus star, but in principle any deal would be very similar. In fact, he has a €40 million release clause which can be activated this summer, though this would increase to €50 million in the unlikely event that the Diavolo qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.(La Gazzetta dello Sport)Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)