When Polish international goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny left Arsenal for Juventus this summer it was on the understanding that he would eventually become the heir to Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon. The great man is playing out his final season in Turin and Szczesny was aware that he would spend this season as Buffon’s number two before being promoted to first choice next term.



According to Tuttosport however, the situation may not be as simple as that with reports now claiming that the Bianconeri will make a move for Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Jan Oblak next summer. The 24-year-old’s current deal in the Spanish capital expires in 2021 and it’s understood that he has refused any offers of a possible further extension. The journal also states that initial contact has been made with the player through an intermediary.

