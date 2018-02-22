Wilshere gives AC Milan and Juventus transfer hope
22 March at 19:31Arsenal star Jack Wilshere has given the likes of Juventus and AC Milan transfer hope.
Wilshere’s future is up in the air as his current contract with the Gunners is set to expire at the end of the season and he has yet to sign a new deal.
The Englishmen said: “ At the start of the season, Arsene Wenger approached me in the gym and told me that the club could not be offering me a new contract, so if you get an offer from another club, you can leave. I was disappointed of course, but appreciated his honesty. He told me that if I decided to stay, I would still have the opportunity to fight for my place in the team and if I did well in the League and the Europa League, I could have a chance of getting a renewal”.
The 26-year-old has managed to re-establish as a first team regular within Wenger’s side and has gone on to make 31 appearances in all competitions so far, scoring two goals.
Go to comments