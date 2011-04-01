Zinedine Zidane admits Real Madrid came close to signing Monaco starlet
18 March at 18:30Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has talked to Spanish media ahead of the Blancos’ LaLiga clash against Athletic Bilbao. The French tactician is said to be an admirer of Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe who is a transfer target of Real Madrid.
The Merengues are not the only club interested in welcoming the player’s services as Juventus and Manchester City are also being linked with summer swoops for one of the most promising wingers in Europe.
Mbappe scored two goals in two Champions League games against Manchester City helping his side to progress to the quarter finals.
Zinedine Zidane has stunned Spanish media claiming that Real Madrid came close to signing him: “Mbappe is a good player, he was about to sign for Real Madrid but he decided to join Monaco instead.”
Mbappe’s contract with Monaco runs until 2019. He has 17 goals and 10 assists in 31 appearances with the Monegasques and he’s only 18 year old.
