Ibra set to seal move away from Man United as Mou gives green light to transfer
22 March at 15:45Manchester United superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to join leave the Old Trafford club to sign for MLS side LA Galaxy.
Now 36, the Big Swede joined United from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2016 in what was a free transfer that helped United. While injury problems have left Ibrahimovic struggling for action this season, the striker made 27 appearances in the Premier League last season, finding the back of the net 22 times in all competitions and assisting eight times.
According to ESPN, Zlatan's adventure with the Red Devils has now ended, with Los Angeles Galaxy set to sign him this week.
Zlatan hasn't made a first-team appearance for Jose Mourinho's side since the 26th of January in the Premier League and with four months left on his deal, Ibrahimovic is set to move away from Old Trafford. Jose Mourinho has given an okay to the move as well.
While the move is likely to happen, Zlatan is said to be considering a return to the Swedish national side in the summer, with the World Cup on the horizon.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
