Ray Wilkins non ce l'ha fatta: l'ex capitano della nazionale inglese è scomparso nel giorno del suo 62esimo compleanno, oggi 4 aprile. Colpito da un infarto la scorsa settimana, l'ex giocatore tra le altre del Milan versava in condizioni critiche al St George Hospital di Tooting, a sud-ovest di Londra. I rossoneri giocheranno con il lutto al braccio nel derby di questa sera. Tanti i messaggi di cordoglio dal mondo del calcio, spicca quello di Carlo Ancelotti di cui Wilkins fu vice al Chelsea.
 
 
 
 