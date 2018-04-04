Addio Wilkins: l'ex Milan scompare a 62 anni, era stato colpito da infarto. Rossoneri con il lutto al braccio nel derby
Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, captain and assistant coach, Ray Wilkins. Rest in peace, Ray, you will be dreadfully missed. pic.twitter.com/cSDhloOPDZ— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 4 aprile 2018
Goodbye Ray, you will be missed: tonight we're gonna fight like you taught us!— AC Milan (@acmilan) 4 aprile 2018
Ciao Ray, ci mancherai: questa sera lotteremo su ogni pallone come avresti fatto tu!
RIP, Ray Wilkins pic.twitter.com/YLokjuXkvD
Today is a very sad day, we have lost a fantastic person and a good friend. It was a pleasure to work with you, Ray. All of my best wishes go to Jackie, Jade and Ross. RIP pic.twitter.com/XL8aWZCq9Q— Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) 4 aprile 2018
