Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, captain and assistant coach, Ray Wilkins. Rest in peace, Ray, you will be dreadfully missed. pic.twitter.com/cSDhloOPDZ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 4 aprile 2018

Goodbye Ray, you will be missed: tonight we're gonna fight like you taught us!

Ciao Ray, ci mancherai: questa sera lotteremo su ogni pallone come avresti fatto tu!

RIP, Ray Wilkins pic.twitter.com/YLokjuXkvD — AC Milan (@acmilan) 4 aprile 2018

Today is a very sad day, we have lost a fantastic person and a good friend. It was a pleasure to work with you, Ray. All of my best wishes go to Jackie, Jade and Ross. RIP pic.twitter.com/XL8aWZCq9Q — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) 4 aprile 2018

Colpito da un infarto la scorsa settimana, l'ex giocatore tra le altre del Milan versava in condizioni critiche al St George Hospital di Tooting, a sud-ovest di Londra. I rossoneri giocheranno con il lutto al braccio nel derby di questa sera. Tanti i messaggi di cordoglio dal mondo del calcio, spicca quello didi cui Wilkins fu vice al Chelsea.