Week-end senza la Premier League: in Inghilterra si gioca la FA Cup. Esordio a inizio ripresa per Joao Mario con la maglia del West Ham, in dieci per l'espulsione di Masuaku e condannato dalla doppietta di Will Grigg (on fire) sul campo del Wigan.



Inghilterra - FA Cup



Peterborough-Leicester 1-5



Huddersfield-Birmingham 1-1



Hull-Nottingham Forest 2-1



Middlesbrough-Brighton 0-1



Millwall-Rochdale 2-2



Milton Keynes Dons-Coventry 0-1



Notts County-Swansea 1-1



Sheffield United-Preston North End 1-0



Southampton-Watford 1-0



Wigan-West Ham 2-0



Newport County-Tottenham (ore 18.30)



Liverpool-West Bromwich Albion (ore 20.45)

