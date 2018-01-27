FA Cup: eliminato il West Ham di Joao Mario, stasera Tottenham e Liverpool
Week-end senza la Premier League: in Inghilterra si gioca la FA Cup. Esordio a inizio ripresa per Joao Mario con la maglia del West Ham, in dieci per l'espulsione di Masuaku e condannato dalla doppietta di Will Grigg (on fire) sul campo del Wigan.
Inghilterra - FA Cup
Peterborough-Leicester 1-5
Huddersfield-Birmingham 1-1
Hull-Nottingham Forest 2-1
Middlesbrough-Brighton 0-1
Millwall-Rochdale 2-2
Milton Keynes Dons-Coventry 0-1
Notts County-Swansea 1-1
Sheffield United-Preston North End 1-0
Southampton-Watford 1-0
Wigan-West Ham 2-0
Newport County-Tottenham (ore 18.30)
Liverpool-West Bromwich Albion (ore 20.45)
