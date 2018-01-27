Week-end senza la Premier League: in Inghilterra si gioca la FA Cup. Esordio a inizio ripresa per Joao Mario con la maglia del West Ham, in dieci per l'espulsione di Masuaku e condannato dalla doppietta di Will Grigg (on fire) sul campo del Wigan. 

Inghilterra - FA Cup 

Peterborough-Leicester 1-5 

Huddersfield-Birmingham 1-1 

Hull-Nottingham Forest 2-1 

Middlesbrough-Brighton 0-1 

Millwall-Rochdale 2-2 

Milton Keynes Dons-Coventry 0-1 

Notts County-Swansea 1-1 

Sheffield United-Preston North End 1-0 

Southampton-Watford 1-0 

Wigan-West Ham 2-0 

Newport County-Tottenham (ore 18.30) 

Liverpool-West Bromwich Albion (ore 20.45) 
 