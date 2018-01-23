Roma, UFFICIALE: Calabresi girato al Foggia
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="it"><p lang="it" dir="ltr"> Ora è ufficiale, Calabresi è del Foggia <br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BLOVE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BLOVE</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Innamoratisempredipi%C3%B9?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Innamoratisempredipiù</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Welcome?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Welcome</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Calabresi?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Calabresi</a><br>Leggi la news <a href="https://t.co/fkykPkzxR7">pic.twitter.com/fkykPkzxR7</a></p>— Foggia Calcio (@FoggiaCalcio) <a href="https://twitter.com/FoggiaCalcio/status/955849783377358848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">23 gennaio 2018</a></blockquote>
<script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
Weah presidente della Liberia: da Eto'o e West a Kallon e Okocha, quante stelle all'insediamento FOTO e VIDEO
Si è insediato, George Weah. Quello che fu re al Milan è diventato Presidente nella sua Liberia, realizzando il sogno, pronto ad affrontare una nuova avventura. L'investitura dell'ex numero 9 rossonero è avvenuta...