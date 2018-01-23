Il Foggia ha annunciato l'acquisizione a titolo temporaneo del difensore Arturo Calabresi: classe '96, di proprietà della Roma, proviene dallo Spezia in cui ha disputato la prima parte di stagione. 

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="it"><p lang="it" dir="ltr"> Ora è ufficiale, Calabresi è del Foggia <br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BLOVE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BLOVE</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Innamoratisempredipi%C3%B9?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Innamoratisempredipiù</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Welcome?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Welcome</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Calabresi?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Calabresi</a><br>Leggi la news <a href="https://t.co/fkykPkzxR7">pic.twitter.com/fkykPkzxR7</a></p>&mdash; Foggia Calcio (@FoggiaCalcio) <a href="https://twitter.com/FoggiaCalcio/status/955849783377358848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">23 gennaio 2018</a></blockquote>
