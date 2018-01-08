Galatasaray, il saluto di de Jong: 'Con Terim tornerai grande!'
Time has come to move on to the next chapter in my football career. Want to thank Galatasaray for the opportunity they gave me to play for this club. Unfortunately my differences with the former coach and club off the pitch didn’t allow me to wear the jersey anymore, that’s just part of football. Want to thank the fans and the long time working people in the club for their support and wish you nothing but the best under Coach Fatih Terim. He will bring you the success that the club deserves. Good luck, Nigel - Futbol kariyerimde bir sonraki bölüme geçme zamanı geldi.Galatasaray’a bana bu kulüpte oynama fırsatı verdiği için teşekkür ederim.Ne yazık ki bir önceki teknik direktörle ve saha dışında kulüple yaşadığım problemlerden ötürü daha fazla bu formayı giyemeyeceğim,buda futbolun bir parçası. Bütün taraftarlara ve kulüp çalışanlarına bana verdikleri destekten ötürü çok teşekkür ederim ve Fatih Terim yönetimindeki takımıma başarılar dilerim,mutlaka Terim bu kulübün hakettiği başarıyı getirecektir.İyi şanslar, Nigel
Bolt rivela: 'A marzo farò un provino con il Borussia Dortmund. Ferguson mi ha fatto una promessa. Pogba...'
Usain Bolt è pronto a coronare il sogno della sua vita: tentare l'avventura nel calcio professionistico. Il campione olimpico ha dichiarato al portale inglese Sunday Express che svolgerà un periodo di prova al Borussia Dortmund....