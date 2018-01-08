Nigel, centrocampista che ha appena lasciato il, saluta il club turco su Instagram: "E' giunto il momento di passare al capitolo successivo della mia carriera calcistica. Voglio ringraziare il Galatasaray per l'opportunità che mi ha dato di giocare per questo club. Sfortunatamente le differenze con il mio ex allenatore e il club fuori dal campo non mi hanno permesso di indossare più la maglia. Voglio ringraziare i tifosi, le persone che lavorano nel club e auguro il meglio a Fatih Terim. Porterà il suoccesso che questo club merita. Buona fortuna, Nigel".