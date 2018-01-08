Nigel de Jong, centrocampista che ha appena lasciato il Galatasaray, saluta il club turco su Instagram: "E' giunto il momento di passare al capitolo successivo della mia carriera calcistica. Voglio ringraziare il Galatasaray per l'opportunità che mi ha dato di giocare per questo club. Sfortunatamente le differenze con il mio ex allenatore e il club fuori dal campo non mi hanno permesso di indossare più la maglia. Voglio ringraziare i tifosi, le persone che lavorano nel club e auguro il meglio a Fatih Terim. Porterà il suoccesso che questo club merita. Buona fortuna, Nigel". 
 
 

Time has come to move on to the next chapter in my football career. Want to thank Galatasaray for the opportunity they gave me to play for this club. Unfortunately my differences with the former coach and club off the pitch didn’t allow me to wear the jersey anymore, that’s just part of football. Want to thank the fans and the long time working people in the club for their support and wish you nothing but the best under Coach Fatih Terim. He will bring you the success that the club deserves. Good luck, Nigel - Futbol kariyerimde bir sonraki bölüme geçme zamanı geldi.Galatasaray’a bana bu kulüpte oynama fırsatı verdiği için teşekkür ederim.Ne yazık ki bir önceki teknik direktörle ve saha dışında kulüple yaşadığım problemlerden ötürü daha fazla bu formayı giyemeyeceğim,buda futbolun bir parçası. Bütün taraftarlara ve kulüp çalışanlarına bana verdikleri destekten ötürü çok teşekkür ederim ve Fatih Terim yönetimindeki takımıma başarılar dilerim,mutlaka Terim bu kulübün hakettiği başarıyı getirecektir.İyi şanslar, Nigel

