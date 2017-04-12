Juve, Dybala si prende l'Europa. I tifosi del Chelsea: 'Vogliamo lui, non Diego Costa!'
Dybala would look great in a Chelsea kit next season @ChelseaFC easily gonna be world class in a couple years— Sam Portillo (@samportillo14) 12 aprile 2017
@Madseason91 I agree that makes sense Messi has def replaces xavi, I also wanted Barca to sign Dybala since we won the last UCL— TRVPSTVR™ (@Justin_humane) 12 aprile 2017
Can we replace costa with Dybala at end of the season please.— Cfc (@secker09) 11 aprile 2017
Dybala is a boss. I would gladly take China money for Costa to sign him.— Dean Knickerbocker (@dknick) 11 aprile 2017
honestly how good was Dybala last night ? gonna win a Ballon D'or at some point— Armo (@Jordan_Armo) 12 aprile 2017
Just a reminder again that this man earns over three times more than Paulo Dybala #UCL #Juventus #Barca #MUFC pic.twitter.com/BoGzUlJDI5— Carlo Garganese (@carlogarganese) April 11, 2017
