Dybala would look great in a Chelsea kit next season @ChelseaFC easily gonna be world class in a couple years — Sam Portillo (@samportillo14) 12 aprile 2017

@Madseason91 I agree that makes sense Messi has def replaces xavi, I also wanted Barca to sign Dybala since we won the last UCL — TRVPSTVR™ (@Justin_humane) 12 aprile 2017

Can we replace costa with Dybala at end of the season please. — Cfc (@secker09) 11 aprile 2017

Dybala is a boss. I would gladly take China money for Costa to sign him. — Dean Knickerbocker (@dknick) 11 aprile 2017

honestly how good was Dybala last night ? gonna win a Ballon D'or at some point — Armo (@Jordan_Armo) 12 aprile 2017

Just a reminder again that this man earns over three times more than Paulo Dybala #UCL #Juventus #Barca #MUFC pic.twitter.com/BoGzUlJDI5 — Carlo Garganese (@carlogarganese) April 11, 2017

La prestazione di ieri sera ha proiettato definitivamente nell'Olimpo dei giocatori più desiderati a livello europeo. La doppietta rifilata dal talento della Joya ha provocato le reazioni immediate di centinaia di tifosi, pronti a commentare le geste della Joya su Twitter. Tra i più presenti sul social network vi sono senza dubbio i supporters del Chelsea: c'è chi firmerebbe per sostituire Dybala con Diego Costa dalla prossima stagione...