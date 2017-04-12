La prestazione di ieri sera ha proiettato definitivamente Paulo Dybala nell'Olimpo dei giocatori più desiderati a livello europeo. La doppietta rifilata al Barcellona dal talento della Juventus ha provocato le reazioni immediate di centinaia di tifosi, pronti a commentare le gesta della Joya su Twitter. Tra i più presenti sul social network vi sono senza dubbio i supporters del Chelsea: c'è chi firmerebbe per sostituire Dybala con Diego Costa dalla prossima stagione...
 