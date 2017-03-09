Insieme al Real Madrid, Sami Khedira saluta su Instagram il suo ex compagno Xabi Alonso, che al termine della stagione lascerà il calcio. Questo il messagio del centrocampista dello Juventus al collega spagnolo del Bayern Monaco: "Uno dei migliori giocatori della mia generazione nel mio ruolo e un ottimo amico lascerà questo bellissimo gioco la prossima estate. Xabi, sono sicuro che ti godrai il resto della tua vita dopo una carriera eccezionale. E chi lo sa, magari ci incontreremo di nuovo in campo in questa stagione…".

 
 