Juve, Kedira saluta Xabi Alonso e gli lancia la sfida Champions: 'Ti aspetto in campo quest'anno'
One of the best players of my generation on my position and a good friend of mine will retire from this beautiful game this summer. Xabi, I'm sure you'll enjoy your time after your outstanding career And who knows, maybe we'll meet again on the pitch this season... #RealMadrid #TeamMate #Memories #AllTheBest @xabialonso
Palermo, con il presidente Baccaglini arriva anche l'ex velina Thais VIDEO
Dal 2010 Thais Wiggers e Paul Baccaglini fanno coppia fissa e ora che l'ex iena ha assunto il ruolo di Presidente del Palermo anche per la splendida ex-Velina bionda di Striscia la Notizia si prospetta un trasferimento in Sicilia. Sul...