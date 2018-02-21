Lazio, l'ex Morrison a de Vrij: 'Meriti una big d'Europa'
Ravel Morrison, centrocampista ex Lazio ora all'Atlas in Messico, elogia il difensore Stefan de Vrij, che a fine stagione lascerà la compagine biancoceleste. Questo il tweet dell'inglese: "Stefan per me puoi giocare in ogni grande squadra in Europa. Puoi avere quello che un giocatore merita, dando il tuo massimo impegno in ogni partita e in ogni allenamento".
@Stefandevrij for me can play in Every top team in Europe I would give him what he wants he’s a player that deserves this & gives his 100% in every game & training— ravel morrison (@morrisonravel) 20 febbraio 2018
Commenti
I miei commenti