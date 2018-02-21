Ravel Morrison, centrocampista ex Lazio ora all'Atlas in Messico, elogia il difensore Stefan de Vrij, che a fine stagione lascerà la compagine biancoceleste. Questo il tweet dell'inglese: "Stefan per me puoi giocare in ogni grande squadra in Europa. Puoi avere quello che un giocatore merita, dando il tuo massimo impegno in ogni partita e in ogni allenamento".
   