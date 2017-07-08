Manchester United, UFFICIALE: preso Lukaku. Tutti i dettagli economici
La notizia era nell'aria, è arrivata l'ufficialità. Il Manchester United ha chiuso l'arrivo dall'Everton dell'attaccante belga classe 1993 Romelu Lukaku. Il club ha comunicato che nelle prossime ore verranno resi noti altri dettagli. Secondo quanto riporta la stampa britannica i Toffees incasseranno 75 milioni di sterline più bonus, fino a un massimo di 90, dalla vendita dell'ex punta del Chelsea, che Conte avrebbe voluto a Stamford Bridge.
#MUFC is delighted to announce a fee has been agreed with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, subject to a medical & personal terms. pic.twitter.com/O7oQJWzYHo— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 8 luglio 2017
