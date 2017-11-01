Ex Ajax: muore a 35 anni Yakubu, sfidò Milan e Roma in Champions
We’re sad to hear the death of former Ghana, Ajax & Vitesse midfielder Abubakari Yakubu, our thoughts are with his family. may his soul RIP. pic.twitter.com/ES9kJ7HdTG— Ghana FA
