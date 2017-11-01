A soli 35 anni è morto Aboubakari Yakubu, ex centrocampista di Ajax e Vitesse e nazionale del Ghana. Non sono state rese note le ragioni del decesso, avvenuto in un ospedale di Tema, località a sud del Paese africano. Con la maglia dei Lancieri Yakubu ha conquistato per due volte il titolo olandese (2002 e 2004). Ha indossato in 16 occasioni la maglia della sua nazionale tra il 2002 e il 2006, contribuendo alla prima storica qualificazione al Mondiale tedesco delle Black Stars. 