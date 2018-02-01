Ozil rinnova con l'Arsenal: 'Ho scelto con il cuore, raggiungeremo grandi traguardi'
#YaGunnersYa .... ooh yaaa Proud to announce: I signed dat thing 3 more years with @Arsenal! It's been one of the most important decisions of my footballing career and that's why I had to think hard and talk with everyone who's important to me... Good things take time! In the end I let my heart decide. As I always said, I feel at home here and I'm highly motivated to achieve big things in the next few years. Once a Gunner, always a Gunner! #M1Ö #WeAreTheArsenal #London
Roma, Nainggolan alla figlia: 'Mi strappi un sorriso in questi momenti'
Giornata di festa in casa Nainggolan: oggi 30 gennaio la piccola Aysha compie 6 anni. Non potevano mancare gli auguri social di papà Radja, che su Instagram Stories ha pubblicato una foto con la figlia e un messaggio per lei: “Tu...