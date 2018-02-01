affida a Instagram i suoi pensieri sul rinnovo con l': "Oh sì! Orgoglioso di annunciarlo: ho firmato quella cosa... altri tre anni con l'Arsenal! E' stata una delle decisioni più importanti della mia carriera da calciatore ed è per questo che ci ho dovuto pensare bene a parlare con tutti quelli importanti per me... Buona cosa aver preso tempo! Alla fine ho lasciato decidere il mio cuore. Come ho sempre detto, qui mi sento a casa e sono estremamente motivato a raggiungere grandi traguardi nei prossimi anni. Una volta Gunner, per sempre un Gunner!".