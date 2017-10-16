Seedorf: 'La Sampdoria, Capello e un garage. Ecco come sono andato al Real Madrid'
Real Madrid wanted me when I was 14, but my parents didn’t let me go also because I had to finish school in Holland at that time. I agreed. When I was playing in Italy, after the last game of the season I was at the garage in the stadium and I heard somebody calling me: “Hey Clarence, will you come to Real Madrid with me?”. “Yes I will Mister.” I answered. That was Fabio Capello’s voice and the rest is history. @realmadrid #HalaMadrid #CS10