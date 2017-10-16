L'ex centrocampista di Inter e Milan, oltre che ex allenatore rossonero, Clarence Seedorf, ha raccontato attraverso il proprio account Instagram un curioso retroscena di mercato: "Il Real Madrid mi voleva da quando avevo 14 anni, ma i miei genitori non me l’avrebbero mai permesso. Loro volevano che finissi gli studi in Olanda e accettai. Quando giocavo in Italia, alla Sampdoria, dopo l’ultima partita del campionato mi ritrovai nel garage dello stadio e sentii una voce che mi chiedeva ‘Ciao Clarence, vuoi venire al Real con me?'. Risposi 'Certo che sì, mister'; quella voce era di Fabio Capello, il resto lo sapete".