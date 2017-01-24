Sunderland, UFFICIALE: arriva Joleon Lescott
Joleon Lescott ha firmato con il Sunderland. Il difensore trentaquattrenne, dopo le esperienze all'AEK Atene e al Manchester City, ha firmato un contratto breve fino al termine della stagione. Arriva per sostituire Van Aanholt, vicino al Crystal Palace. Vestirà la maglia numero 15.
#SAFC have signed @JoleonLescott on a short-term deal - https://t.co/Xpqt5GCenY pic.twitter.com/M1wn9Hqnkh— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) 24 gennaio 2017
