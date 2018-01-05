Svezia, UFFICIALE: Elmander annuncia il ritiro su Instagram
Today the time is right for me to step aside and make way for the next generation! First of all I would like to thank my family and also all the clubs and supporters that has been with me along the way! I am proud and thankful for the great adventure I have been on, and now look forward to my future once #newbeginning #football #adventure #travel #nextchapter
James Rodriguez è single: following e like social alla pornostar Kendra FOTO
James Rodriguez si è messo alle spalle la fine del suo matrimonio ed è ufficialmente a caccia di una nuova relazione. Dopo il fallimento del suo matrimonio durato 6 anni con Daniela Ospina, la sorella del portiere dell'Arsenla...
Da Galliani a Materazzi e Neymar: tutti con Balotelli contro il fratello VIDEO
Tutti con Mario Balotelli. L'attaccante del Nizza è stato protagonista, su Instagram, di una "campagna" contro il fratello Enock, battuto a Fifa 18. SuperMario ha invitato tanti personaggi importanti del mondo del calcio,...