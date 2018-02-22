L'Atalanta vede sfumare negli ultimi minuti la qualificazione agli ottavi di Europa League, passa il Borussia Dortmund in virtù della vittoria in Germania e del pareggio all'Atleti Azzurri di Italia: gialloneri in paradiso ma avvelenati, in particolare Michy Batshuayi. L'attaccante belga, autore di una doppietta all'andata, ha denunciato buu razzisti e versi da scimmia al suo indirizzo da parte dei tifosi di casa e su Twitter ha risposto in maniera piccata: "2018 e ancora versi da scimmia in tribuna... sul serio? Spero vi divertiate a guardare il resto dell'Europa League in TV mentre noi andiamo avanti".
 
 