Tifosi Atalanta, buuu razzisti a Batshuayi: 'Divertitevi a guardare il resto dell'Europa League in tv'
2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands ... really ?! hope you have fun watching the rest of @EuropaLeague on TV while we are through #SayNoToRacism #GoWatchBlackPanther— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) 22 febbraio 2018
