In bilico tra la vita e la morte il tifoso del Liverpool aggredito da supporter della Roma in occasione della semifinale d'andata di Champions League, il capitano dei Reds Jordan Henderson ha dedicato un commovente messaggio via Instagram: "I pensieri e le preghiere di tutti i giocatori sono al tifoso del Liverpool che si trova in ospedale, dopo essere stato gravemente ferito prima della partita di ieri sera. E' venuto a guardare una partita di calcio e a supportare la nostra squadra, l'unico risultato che conta per noi ora è che si riprenda e che possa tornare a casa dalla sua famiglia. You'll Never Walk Alone".
 

 