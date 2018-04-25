Tifoso Liverpool in coma, Henderson: 'Tutta la squadra prega per te, You'll Never Walk Alone'
The thoughts and prayers of all the players are with the Liverpool fan who is currently very poorly in hospital, after being badly hurt ahead of our game last night. He came to watch a football match and support our team - the only result that matters to us now is that he recovers and can return home to be with his family and loved ones. You’ll Never Walk Alone
Claudia, la regina del burlesque tifa Napoli. Che scatto dopo la Juve! FOTO
Un post ammiccante che richiama un indissolubile amore per i colori del Calcio Napoli. La regina incontrastata del burlesque made in Italy, dopo il trionfo alla Stadium, un irresistibile scatto ai suoi followers e si lascia andare a quella che...
Liverpool-Roma, Conti e Pruzzo mostrano il dito medio dentro Anfield FOTO
Bruno Conti e Roberto Pruzzo non hanno di certo dimenticato quella brutta notte del 30 maggio 1984. Così con un sorriso beffardo i due ex campioni romanisti del secondo scudetto ieri hanno rivolto (con poca eleganza) il dito medio allo...