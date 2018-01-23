UFFICIALE: il Motherwell riscatta Hartley, annuncio alla Sanchez VIDEO
Il Motherwell ha riscattato a titolo definitivo dal Blackpool il difensore Peter Hartley, che ha firmato un contratto fino a giugno 2020.
Il club scozzese ha dato l'annuncio con un video in cui suona il piano, come ha fatto con Alexis Sanchez il Manchester United, che ha risposto facendo l'occhiolino.
| Ladies and gentlemen, please take your seats. Introducing #Pete6... #SIWY #MFC— Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) 23 gennaio 2018
Are we doing this right, @ManUtd? pic.twitter.com/4d14hXW7bN
23 gennaio 2018
