UFFICIALE: niente Italia per Wilshere
A couple of squad updates as we head to London:— England (@England) 24 marzo 2018
@JackWilshere won't feature against Italy and has now withdrawn from the group
@J_Gomez97 remains with the squad for further assessment following his substitution in last night's game pic.twitter.com/At5MJlBiMW
Milaniste, juventine e le altre: riecco le nostre tifose, votate le più belle! FOTO
Dopo oltre un mese di assenza, torniamo con la rubrica tutta 'rosa' del fine settimana (che tanto amate) dedicata alle 'nostre' tifose, quelle che potete incontrare allo stadio accanto a voi e che pur non essendo delle vip sono...