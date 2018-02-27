UFFICIALE: Usain Bolt giocherà a Manchester
In realtà lo stesso Bolt ha annunciato che giocherà per la squadra dell'Unicef una partita di beneficenza il prossimo 10 giugno all'Old Trafford di Manchester.
Football will never be the same. Find out tomorrow 8am GMT! #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/nifRZFR62s— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) 26 febbraio 2018
Excited to announce that I will be playing in @socceraid for @UNICEF_uk 2018 at Old Trafford on Sunday 10th June. Make sure you're ready @robbiewilliams! pic.twitter.com/t2sDB1iLP8— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) 27 febbraio 2018