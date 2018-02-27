Sarebbe il Mamelodi Sundowns, formazione militante nel massimo campionato sudafricano di calcio ad aver messo sotto contratto l'ex re dello sprint, Usain Bolt. "Il calcio non sarà più lo stesso. Scoprilo domani", scrive su Twitter il club di Pretoria, mettendo una foto del primatista mondiale e pluri-campione olimpico e mondiale di 100 e 200 metri, oltre che della staffetta veloce. 

In realtà lo stesso Bolt ha annunciato che giocherà per la squadra dell'Unicef una partita di beneficenza il prossimo 10 giugno all'Old Trafford di Manchester. 

 