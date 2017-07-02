West Bromwich, UFFICIALE: ecco Jay Rodriguez
#SaintsFC can confirm that @JayRodriguez9 has today completed a move to #WBA: https://t.co/QS8aQRm68S— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) 2 luglio 2017
Introducing, @JayRodriguez9!#WelcomeJay #WBA https://t.co/lNbh2X9xfT— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) 2 luglio 2017
Desirée, la figlia dell'ex Milan Maldera infiamma Temptation Island FOTO
Continua a fare scalpore il nuovo reality show di Canale 5 Temptation Island. Un programma in cui coppie di fidanzati sono chiamati a resistere a tentatori e tentatrici la cui unica missione è quella di mettere in difficoltà...