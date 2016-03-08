Just a few weeks ago, Milan veteran Christian Abbiati announced his exit from the club, where he previously was the team manager. However, according to the former goalkeeper himself, a return could be on the cards.

"A return? In September, I will have a coffee at Casa Milan with Leonardo and Maldini. We'll see...

"The new Milan? The returns of Leo and Paolo will do well for Milan, it is already a step forward, they know what to do.

"Gattuso? He's a great man and has already demonstrated his worth last season. He brought out the best from all players available, in the second half of the season he got 40 points (third in the league).



"Napoli? It's a tough game, very tactical, but Milan have all the conditions to start well. The absence of Calhanoglu could be a handicap, but Rino has had time to prepare for this.



"Donnarumma? He still has great room for improvement. Even having Reina on the side will help, competition never hurts."