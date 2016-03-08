AC Milan accept Monaco's offer: Kessie wants €6m per year

28 August at 11:00
Monaco are not ready to give up on Franck Kessie. The Ivorian, fresh from an excellent African Cup of Nations, is considered sellable by the Rossoneri, should an offer of around €30m arrive.

After signing Adrien Silva, the French side are looking for another midfielder, and a ready to make one final push for the former Atalanta man. However, there isn't much time left of the transfer window. 

As reported by La Repubblica, Milan and Monaco have reached an agreement on the basis of €25m plus bonuses. However, the problem remains the player, who so far in the negotiations has requested too much.

In fact, as the newspaper reports, the Rossoneri man is asking for €6m per year to join Monaco. Time is running out, and if Kessie leaves, the Rossoneri must look for a replacement. For Monaco and Milan, there are decisive days ahead.

