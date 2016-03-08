AC Milan add Atalanta star to priority list in bid to revitalise midfield

08 June at 16:55
Serie A giants AC Milan have reportedly added Atalanta midfielder Remo Freuler in their list of targets as the rossoneri look to add quality to their midfield in the summer.

The 27-year-old Swissman Freuler was key to Atalanta's incredible Serie A campaign which saw them finish in the Champions League spots for the first time in history.

Corriere dello Sport claim that while it seems like a tough decision, Milan will make an attempt to sign Freuler in the summer.

The rossoneri will see Jose Mauri, Andrea Bertolacci and Riccardo Montolivo leave, with the futures of Hakan Calhanoglu and Franck Kessie yet to be decided.

Apart from Freuler, Stefano Sensi is a target for whom Leonardo had made contact. Denis Praet is also a genuine target and could become a Milan player if Marco Giampaolo joins.

Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini is also on the list of targets as the Man Utd and Inter target has a release clause of 35 million euros.
 
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)

