AC Milan, advanced negotiations for Duarte: figures and details
27 July at 13:00Hectic hours for AC Milan on the transfer market. According to what has been learned by calciomercato.com, the negotiations for Leo Duarte is at an advanced stage, ready to be closed at any point now.
The negotiations are led by the agent Alessandro Lucci (clients include Calabria, Suso) along with his co-worker Serginho, which explains why the two have visited Casa Milan several times in recent weeks.
One of the 23-year-old's main strengths is his physique, which Milan could benefit from when they face teams with big attackers. The Brazilian has been studied for a long time by the Rossoneri's chief scout, Geoffrey Moncada, and now a move is close.
Milan and Flamengo have an excellent relationship, which encouraged the San Siro side to accelerate the negotiations. They will reportedly pay €11m plus bonuses for the player, whose agent met with Milan on Tuesday.
