AC Milan after Bernard: what we know
03 August at 10:15With Bernard currently a free-agent, AC Milan are very keen on securing the services of the Brazilian winger and talks over a possible move have already been held.
Leonardo feels that there is still a lot to be done to make Gattuso's squad a complete one and after the signings of Gonzalo Higuain and Mattia Caldara, the rossoneri want a winger and feel that Bernard is their man.
It is said that Bernard would want to move to the San Siro this summer but an agreement is currently on hold, despite Leonardo's excellent relations with Bernard's entourage.
Milan have offered wages of 3 million euros a season including a commission for the agents, but Bernard likes Chelsea as well and is possibly waiting for an offer from Maurizio Sarri.
Chelsea are a bit unlikely to make a move for him and if they do, they will find it tough to sign him because the transfer window in England closes on the 9th of August. AC Milan are currently in the driving seat.
