Exclusive: AC Milan positive about Bernard after meeting in London
31 July at 09:40Calciomercato exclusively understand that AC Milan are positive about signing Bernard after having held a meeting with the player's entourage recently.
Bernard's agents and representatives had arrived in London yesterday to hold a meeting with AC Milan officials and discuss terms about a possible move to the San Siro this summer. The player's contract at Shakhtar Donetsk has expired and he is currently a free agent.
We understand that Milan are positive about signing Bernard after the player was offered to them by his entourage and the Brazilian demands a wage of about 3 million euros a season plus bonuses.
It is also understood that Chelsea are also interested in the player, but the meeting with the rossoneri means that the club from Italy are currently in the driving seat. While they haven't given an answer, AC Milan are very positive about signing the player.
The ball is now in Milan's court after the player was a target for them during when Massimiliano Mirabelli and Marco Fassone used to head negotiations for players. They feel that getting a player like Bernard on a free transfer could be very useful for them.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
