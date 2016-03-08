AC Milan, ahead with Calabria: the details of the renewal

The length of the contract will be extended from 2022 to 2024. There are only a few technical issues that need to be resolved, but both clubs are convinced that everything will be ready very soon. Therefore, Calabria's future is at Milan.

The only thing missing now is the official announcement from the club. Calabria's agent reached an agreement with the club in the summer, managing to get his client a deal worth €1.8-2m plus bonuses per year.