AC Milan, ahead with Calabria: the details of the renewal
27 October at 16:30The future is clear for Davide Calabria: AC Milan are ready to lock down the defender. In fact, a renewal is on the card as an agreement already has been reached, according to Calciomercato.com's sources.
The only thing missing now is the official announcement from the club. Calabria's agent reached an agreement with the club in the summer, managing to get his client a deal worth €1.8-2m plus bonuses per year.
The length of the contract will be extended from 2022 to 2024. There are only a few technical issues that need to be resolved, but both clubs are convinced that everything will be ready very soon. Therefore, Calabria's future is at Milan.
This evening, the Rossoneri will face Roma and Pioli will look to get his first win in charge of the club. However, it won't be easy against a very tough opponent.
Go to comments