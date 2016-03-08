AC Milan, all crazy for Ibrahimovic: 60K expected at San Siro
04 January at 13:00
Waiting to hear the first words of Stefano Pioli on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's arrival, thus getting an idea on the starting line-up for the Sampdoria clash, fans can still hope for an appearance from the first minute by the Swede.
Of course, the arrival of 38-year-old has also returned the enthusiasm to this season, especially for the game against Sampdoria on Monday afternoon. As seen by the reception when he arrived in Milan, a very important turnout is also expected at San Siro by the fans.
The Rossoneri have already sold 56K tickets for the game, as we report, and most likely the attendance will exceed 60K on the day. The desire to see Ibrahimovic as a protagonist straight away is growing, in other words. Then again, it remains to be seen how he will be used.
In the last few days, there have even been talks of Ibrahimovic potentially playing from the first minute, having shown that his physical condition won't be a problem.
