AC Milan and Inter explain why San Siro can't be renovated
26 September at 11:30
During today's presentation for the new Milan stadium, which is currently ongoing, Inter and Milan explained why they can't renovate San Siro rather than building a completely new stadium.
Antonello made it clear that the San Siro currently has a lot of problems. For example, the three sectors are connected, though there are few interconnections. Furthermore, there are regulations that the stadium correctly doesn't comply with, for example, the distance between each row.
In addition to this, it is not suitable to host tourists the way modern stadiums do. Basically, there would have been a lot of work to do, which would have changed the looks of the current San Siro completely. Therefore, it won't be too different from a new stadium, though less adapted.
Finally, the clubs would have had to play in someone else's stadium during the renovation, which would affect the clubs' economy negatively.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Antonello made it clear that the San Siro currently has a lot of problems. For example, the three sectors are connected, though there are few interconnections. Furthermore, there are regulations that the stadium correctly doesn't comply with, for example, the distance between each row.
In addition to this, it is not suitable to host tourists the way modern stadiums do. Basically, there would have been a lot of work to do, which would have changed the looks of the current San Siro completely. Therefore, it won't be too different from a new stadium, though less adapted.
Finally, the clubs would have had to play in someone else's stadium during the renovation, which would affect the clubs' economy negatively.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments