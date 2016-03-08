AC Milan appeal against Europa League ban: CAS' response tomorrow
19 July at 18:00AC Milan have appealed against Uefa’s decision to ban them from the next edition of the Europa League.
Uefa’s decision was taken last month but AC Milan hope to win the appeal now that Yonghong Li has left the club and Elliott has taken over.
According to Sportmediaset.it, Fassone has spoken for over 90 minutes with members of the arbitration of sport in Lausanne insisting that Uefa’s decision was unfair if compared with previous rulings. Fassone has also highlighted how the club’s debt is now being under the control of Elliott. The American fund has a long-term plan to put AC Milan books in order.
The Rossoneri are now waiting for the response of the arbitration of sport. There will be further updates tonight or, more likely, tomorrow morning.
Franck Tuill, a representative of Elliott, took part to the meeting alongside Fassone. Tuill is one of the candidates for the role of AC Milan's CEO.
Go to comments