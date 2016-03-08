AC Milan attempting to snatch Barella from under Inter's nose: the details
11 June at 09:15According to recent rumours, Inter Milan's move for Cagliari's Nicolo Barella was all but finalized and the Nerazzurri were waiting for the right time to complete their pursuit of the Italian starlet. However, according to Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport, in the last hours, AC Milan seemed to have entered the race to sign the midfielder.
Inter feel to be in advantage, as they have already reached an agreement with Barella's agent on a contract and are currently dealing with Cagliari to find an understanding. The Sardinian club values Barella at 50 million euros and is ready to accept technical counterparts as a part of the deal.
Meanwhile, Milan, which has yet to announce its new sporting director and coach, waiting for Giampaolo to free himself from his Sampdoria contract, are trying fit into the race at the last minute and are ready to offer Patrick Cutrone plus a monetary compensation to close a deal for Barella.
Go to comments