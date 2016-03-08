AC Milan, Begovic concludes his medical: signing imminent

At 10.30 this morning, Begovic's medical tests at La Madonnina clinic began. The goal is to have him available already for Wednesday's Coppa Italia game against SPAL, as Pepe Reina is all set to join Aston Villa on loan as well.

Begovic will receive a salary of €500K until the end of the season, as we have learned . He concluded the medical tests with Milan around 13.45. Now the goalkeeper will head to Milanello for further tests before signing his contract with the club at Casa Milan.

In other words, the Rossoneri continue their clean-out this window, getting rid of players with high salaries and replacing them with more cost-effective solutions.