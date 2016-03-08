AC Milan, Bonera: 'Giampaolo often asks me to participate in training'
21 July at 17:30
Back at AC Milan to be a part of Giampaolo's staff, Daniele Bonera spoke to Milan TV about the Rossoneri's new manager, as well as his return to the club.
"When the coach was in negotiations, they considered my name, and I was already planning to retire. When the offer arrived, it was an easy choice. The manager often asks me to actively participate in the training, I have just retired and I already have to put on my boots again.
"Giampaolo gives me responsibilities, he has done it from the start. The other day, I helped Theo Hernandez with the language since I also speak Spanish. I was curious to find out how Giampaolo works: he is very prepared and precise.
"Maldini? I had the pleasure of seeing him again, he is loaded and motivated. He knows he has a great responsibility, we are all on his side," he concluded.
