AC Milan, Calabria case: from the promised renewal to a possible departure
30 October at 23:00AC Milan have had a very disappointing start to the season, and the list of problems seems to be getting longer and longer for each round that passes. One of these problems is the right-back role, which hasn't worked at all as of late.
Therefore, Pioli is considering playing Duarte in that role tomorrow evening, while Conti and Calabria would be sent to the bench. Just last summer, the latter's agent reached a verbal agreement with AC Milan for a contract renewal until 2024, we have learned.
However, nothing has been signed yet, which has created a strange situation. The youngster played very well last season but has certainly failed to replicate his performances thus far this campaign. Therefore, Milan are looking for reinforcements in January.
With that, as our report continues, one of Calabria and Conti will have to leave. Since the former will guarantee a full capital gain, which the Rossoneri need, he could be the one making way for a new man. It remains to be seen what AC Milan will decide.
