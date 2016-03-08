Mattia Caldara and Gonzalo Higuain. Higuain is set to arrive at Casa Milan in the coming minutes with Rossoneri fans that are gathering around the club's headquarters to welcome the Argentinean striker.Caldara is going to leave Juventus' training center in the USA today. He will arrive in Milan tomorrow when he will also undergo his medical tests with the Rossoneri.Caldara, a former Atalanta defender, will join AC Milan without even playing one official game with Juventus. The 24-year-old had two non official appearances with the Old Lady who has decided to swap him with Leonardo Bonucci. Each player has been valued € 35 million.Higuain will join AC Milan on an initial € 18 million loan deal with a € 36 million option to buy.