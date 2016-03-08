The few details that were missing have now been resolved, and the move is a done deal, with only the contract signatures missing.

Caldara and Higuain will join Milan, while Bonucci will go the other way, being the Rossoneri's counterpart in the straight swap for Caldara, as both were valued at €35m.

Higuain will sign a one-year deal with the Rossoneri initially, joining on loan for €18m. However, Milan will redeem the player next summer for €36m, even though it's not an obligation to buy, rather an option.





Gonzalo Higuain has just left Juventus training, with the Argentine set to be in Milan at about 9PM later today. It's been reported that the players could take their respective medicals already on Thursday, although it will most likely take a bit longer for Bonucci and Caldara, as they're both taking part in the ICC in the USA. As reported by SportItalia, Higuain is set to arrive in Milan at around 9PM today to hold further talks with both clubs along with his brother-agent Nicolas.

AC Milan and Juventus have reached an agreement for the mega-operation including Bonucci, Caldara and Higuain, as learned by calciomercato.com.