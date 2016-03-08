AC Milan: Caldara face XI snub again
14 September at 17:20When Juventus wanted to sign Leonardo Bonucci from AC Milan, they offloaded Gonazlo Higuain and defender Mattia Caldara, who moved to the San Siro in the summer transfer window.
So far, Mattia Caldara has not been adjusted to the life at AC Milan. Playing at the back.
As for the information gathered by Calciomercato.com , Mattia Caldara is likely to be dropped once again when AC Milan face Cagliari in the Serie A clash after the international break.
The manager of AC Milan, Gennaro Gattuso does not want to change anything as he wants to start with Argentinean Mateo Musacchio to pair with Romagnoli for the weekend clash. Caldara will be dropped to the bench.
"I have been in Bergamo, it is not easy
"I have been in Milanello for a month and I understand what the coach wants In every training session, I try to get more than what you ask for.
