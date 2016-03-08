AC Milan, Caldara wants Atalanta return: the details of the operation
09 January at 11:40AC Milan study the market, aiming to strengthen their squad after a very poor first half of the season. However, they are also focused on offloading a few players, thus funding and making way for the new ones. Mattia Caldara is one of those who will leave.
As reported by Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), after the contacts in recent days, the centre-back has reiterated that he wants a return to Atalanta, where Gian Piero Gasperini awaits his arrival. The manager, of course, who launched the defender's career.
Meanwhile, Milan are divided between those who no longer want to focus on Caldara and those who still believe in his rebirth. For budgetary reasons, the loan hypothesis is the only one that can take off between the clubs.
The Bergamo side evidently want their defender back, keen on closing the deal this month. Therefore, we can expect updates on the matter very soon, also because the Rossoneri need money to fund their market.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments