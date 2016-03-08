AC Milan, Calhanoglu asks for a renewal; Maldini reflects - the details
11 December at 21:00Hakan Calhanoglu has cemented a spot in AC Milan's starting eleven thus far this season, playing an important role for the Rossoneri. Therefore, his agent has opened talks with the club to extend his client's stay at the San Siro.
The Turkish midfielder has proved his worth to the team at the start of the season, even though it hasn't always shown in terms of points (assists and goals). However, he's very important when it comes to dropping down and offering support.
According to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com, a summit took place a few days ago between Milan and the player's agent, Bektas Demirtas, taking stock of the contractual situation. The current deal will expire in the summer of 2021.
Calhanoglu wants to renew his deal, but the negotiations haven't started yet. After rejecting the €6m offered by Galatasaray, Boban and Maldini informed Demirtas that Calhanoglu's valuation is higher than 20m. The management is also reflecting on the potential renewal.
