AC Milan, Calhanoglu returns to training ahead of Fiorentina clash

After the bad news on the defensive front, with Simon Kjaer out injured, some good updates have arrived for AC Milan and Hakan Calhanoglu. According to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com , the Turkish midfielder has recovered from his injury.



In fact, he took part in the training session this morning and did all of the work with the rest of the group. The chances of seeing him on the pitch against Fiorentina on Saturday are growing, and it would be a boost for Stefano Pioli given his importance.

For the Rossoneri, it's a must-win in the race for a Champions League, although that is looking nearly impossible with Atalanta in red-hot form as of late. Anyway, the midfielder is back in training and will soon be back to full fitness.

Should he not make it, then Lucas Paqueta will most likely start behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic again, although his last outing was disappointing.