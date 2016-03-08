AC Milan, Castillejo finds no space: future already decided

Under the guidance of Giampaolo, the winger played the first two games of the season from the first minute. However, since Pioli arrived, he hasn't exactly been used as much. Not only because of his hamstring issues, but also because Pioli uses the 4-3-3 formation.

In the last two games, however, he has come on from the bench to replace Suso on the right flank, registering a total of 10 minutes. In other words, he is struggling to game consistent playing time with the Rossoneri.

In spite of this, as Calciomercato.com reports , Castillejo has let Milan know - through his agents - that he wants to stay at the club in January. As a result of this, all exit talks have been postponed until the summer, when the Rossoneri are ready for some changes.

Even though he has been at the club for almost one and a half year, it's still hard to label Samu Castillejo's role at AC Milan. The Spaniard is still struggling to make the final leap for a starting spot, despite the issues of Suso at the start of this season.