AC Milan chase Bayern Munich flop
17 June at 09:45Reports from Portuguese daily A Bola report that Serie A giants AC Milan are weighing up the possibility of bringing Bayern Munich outcast Renato Sanches to the San Siro.
The Portuguese midfielder was one of the most wanted youngsters across Europe not long ago. After being frozen out at Bayern Munich though, Sanches moved on loan to Swansea last January, but that didn't turn out too well. He made 12 appearances for the Swans, failing to score and assist even once.
A Bola report that AC Milan are set to provide stiff competition to Sanches' former side Benfica, who too are looking to bring their wonderkid back to the club.
It is said that Sanches' agent- Jorge Mendes will play a key part in the negotiation and the player's Portuguese teammate Andre Silva too will play a role in attempting to bring Sanches to the San Siro.
Mendes' relations with the rossoneri are excellent and Sanches' contract at Bayern runs out in the summer of 2021 and there is no doubt that the Bavarians will allow him to leave.
AC Milan have previously drawn links with the midfielder too.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
