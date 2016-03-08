AC Milan close deal to sign Empoli midfielder Bennacer: the details
15 July at 18:30Serie A giants AC Milan have now closed the deal to sign Empoli midfielder Ismael Bennacer, Calciomercato understand.
Bennacer was a target for multiple Italian clubs on Empoli getting relegated to Serie B on the last day of the season. Napoli and Fiorentina had been linked with a move for the Algerian but Milan now seem to have sealed the deal.
Our correspondent Daniele Longo claims that the deal is now done. Milan will pay a straight out fee of 16 million euros to the relegated club, who will also receive bonuses of 2 million euros.
The player is set to sign a five-year deal at the rossoneri on a contract that will see him earn around 1.5 million euros a season.
After playing for Algeria in the African Cup of Nations final against Senegal, Bennacer will come back to Italy to complete the move to the San Siro. The medical is scheduled for Saturday or Monday and the player will then go on a holiday.
