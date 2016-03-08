AC Milan contact agent of Roma target, Spartak Moscow star
11 August at 10:40Serie A giants AC Milan have reportedly made contact with the agent of Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes.
It is said that the rossoneri will sign a winger this summer and Rino Gattuso feels that signing a player of that position will improve the side a lot. Sky Italia state that contact for Promes has already been made in an attempt to know as to how much would the winger cost.
The rossoneri have ascertained that the 26-year-old would be very interested in joining Milan, but any talks with the club are yet to start.
Gattuso's men will have to shell out 25 million euros to sign Promes, but Milan will be very willing to sign the player on an initial loan deal with an option of signing the winger on a permanent basis next summer. Roma are also interested in signing Promes and he is really liked by Monchi.
In about 131 games overall in all competitions, Promes has scored 65 times and has assisted 33 times for Spartak Moscow.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
